Video shows police chasing golf cart through Los Angeles in bizarre pursuit

By Karla Rendon

Police chased a reported stolen golf cart in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a report of a possibly stolen golf cart and assault with a deadly weapon shortly after 9 p.m. and responded to the 18700 block of Ventura Boulevard.

The driver, who had a dog in their lap during the duration of the chase, refused to yield to officers, instigating the bizarre, low-speed pursuit. With the golf cart's small size, the driver was able to weasel through police cruisers and evade officers.

Ultimately, however, the driver was cornered against a big rig parked in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Valley Glen. Officers were then able to arrest the driver and the dog may be taken to the Los Angeles County Animal Care.

