Photos: Former Trump Plaza Casino on Atlantic City Boardwalk Imploded

9 photos
1/9
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
People wait for the implosion of Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021. The one-time jewel of former President Donald Trump’s casino empire will be gone, clearing the way for a prime development opportunity on the middle of the Boardwalk, where the Plaza used to market itself as Atlantic City’s centerpiece.
2/9
Matt Rourke/AP
The former Trump Plaza casino is imploded Feb. 17, 2021, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. After falling into disrepair, the one-time jewel of former President Donald Trump’s casino empire is reduced to rubble, clearing the way for a prime development opportunity on the middle of the Boardwalk, where the Plaza used to market itself as “the center of it all.”
3/9
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino is imploded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021.
4/9
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which has been closed since 2014, is being demolished in Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States on February 17, 2021.
5/9
ayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino, which has been closed since 2014, is demolished in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021.
6/9
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Spectators watch as Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino is imploded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021.
7/9
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A pile of debris from the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino after it imploded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021.
8/9
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A pile of debris from the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino after it imploded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021.
9/9
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Workers walk past a pile of debris from the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino after it imploded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Feb. 17, 2021.

This article tagged under:

Trump Tower and CasinoAtlantic City

More Photo Galleries

North Texans Get Creative and Stay Warm Amidst Power Outages and Brutal Cold
North Texans Get Creative and Stay Warm Amidst Power Outages and Brutal Cold
Valentine's Day 2021 Snow Photos – Gallery V
Valentine's Day 2021 Snow Photos – Gallery V
Valentine's Day 2021 Snow Photos – Gallery IV
Valentine's Day 2021 Snow Photos – Gallery IV
Newborn Babies Show Off Crocheted Hats for Valentine's Day
Newborn Babies Show Off Crocheted Hats for Valentine's Day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us