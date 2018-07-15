Protests, Arrests After Chicago Police Fatally Shoot Man

Dozens of South Shore neighbors physically clashed with police Saturday, after a police officer shot a man who appeared to be a threat. ] NBC 5's Lexi Sutter has the details.

A man was killed during a police-involved shooting Saturday evening — an incident that turned into a violent protest where four Chicago police officers were injured and four arrests were made in the South Shore neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the 2000 block of East 71st Street, around 5:30 p.m., police said. According to police, officers on a foot assignment observed a man that they believed was armed. After officers attempted to question him, a confrontation broke out and the man was shot.

According to police, the man believed to be in his 30s was pronounced dead at Jackson Park Hospital, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

A violent confrontation with police officers emerged after neighbors gathered at the scene of the incident. Police brought additional officers to the chaotic scene to help control an angry crowd. Some people threw bottles of urine and rocks at officers, even causing some damages to squad cars. Four arrests were made and four police officers were injured.

Several individuals were heard shouting "We can't even mourn in our community!" into megaphones. Some residents at the scene were seen on video clashing with authorities and others kept yelling "Who do you serve? Who do you protest?" to police.



The protest later turned into a march that lasted past 11:30 p.m.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was on the scene investigating.



"COPA is committed to a thorough, objective, and unbiased investigation and requests the public's patience and cooperation," the organization said in a statement.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois issued a statement Sunday morning saying, "the community deserves an open, fair investigation of this shooting. But that cannot happen until Chicago reforms the police department, including how misconduct is investigated. The City should agree to the Attorney General’s demands, to community demands, and start the process of reform now."

The incident occurred near the Bryn Mawr stop on the Metra South Chicago line, and trains traveling in both directions were shut down due to police activity. Service was later restored early Sunday.