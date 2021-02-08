Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Slams ESPN Over Super Bowl Tweets

Brittany Matthews did not appreciate ESPN's posts about fiancé Patrick Mahomes during his Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The 25-year-old personal trainer, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, took to Twitter on Sunday, Feb. 7 to express her ire after the sports network's official Twitter account shared screenshots that showed the star quarterback appearing dejected in the fourth quarter as the game continued to slip away. Despite being the underdogs heading into the highly anticipated NFL matchup, Tom Brady's Bucs easily prevailed, 31-9.

"Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league... [ear of corn emojis]yyyy," she wrote while quote-tweeting an ESPN post.

Later in the quarter, ESPN posted a different close-up shot of last year's Super Bowl MVP as he seemingly stared into space after an unsuccessful Chiefs play with just over two minutes left in the game against the Bucs.

"Y'all are [trash emojis] for this too, but he looks damn good to me," she wrote about this one.

After the game ended, Brittany tweeted her support for her man and clearly had her mind on the bigger picture.

"Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I'm always and forever proud of him in everything he does!" she posted, adding prayer-hands and heart emojis. "Now let's have a baby."

Brittany wasn't the only member of the family who was vocal on social media about the game. Patrick's mom, Randi Mahomes, tweeted just before the end of the Super Bowl that she believed the officials were favoring the Bucs, and she tagged Tom's wife Gisele Bndchen.

"If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol," Randi wrote, adding laughing-while-crying and goofy-face emojis.

At the end of the game, she also expressed her displeasure with ESPN. "Love our chiefs!! Heartbroken to see how @espn @SportsCenter tried making fun of my son," she tweeted. "But i know his heart and love for his team and chiefs nation! Thank you chiefs fans.. don't forget these are someone's sons tv [yellow-heart emojis] #godisgreaterthenmyhighsandmylows."

For his part, Patrick, 25, tweeted at the end of the game to praise his fans but did not mention ESPN's posts. "Thank you #ChiefsKingdom for all the support," he shared. "Wasn't the way we wanted it to end, but we will be back."