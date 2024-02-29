Neighbor with broomstick chases off dog attacking 7-year-girl in California

A 7-year-old girl walking to school was injured Thursday when she was attacked by a dog in a Victorville, California, neighborhood.

Deputies responded at about 7 a.m. to the 13800 block of Mesa Linda Avenue in the San Bernardino County community after a report of a dog who bit two children. One child ran away, but the 7-year-old girl suffered multiple injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

A neighbor ran outside to help the girl, and the dog ran off, authorities said.

Maria Hernandez said she was getting her daughter ready for school when the girl noticed the attack. Security camera video showed the dog dragging the girl in front of a home.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I found the first thing that I found, which was my broom," said Hernandez.

The dog and girl were on the neighbor's front yard when Hernandez arrived on the scene, wielding her broomstick. The dog appeared to rip off some of the girl's clothes and drag her by the hair.

"I was able to pull the little girl away from the dog, and tried to keep him away with my broom," Hernandez said. "He just kept insisting to come after her."

Video showed Hernandez, broomstick pointed at the dog, holding onto the girl as they walked toward her home. She told the other children to run inside her house.

The 7-year-old girl remained hospitalized late Thursday morning. Details about her condition were not immediately available, but Hernandez said paramedics told her she is recovering.

The dog was captured and taken to animal control, authorities said. Hernandez said the same dog was seen overnight in the neighborhood.

The dog does not have a microchip ID. The sheriff's department was attempting to find an owner.