3 Dead, 18 Injured in Southern California Bus Rollover

Three people are dead and 18 injured after a bus rolled over near the North San Diego County community of Fallbrook on Saturday morning, North County Fire confirmed.

The incident was reported at around 10:35 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near State Route 76. The "charter style bus" was seen overturned on an embankment on I-15, North County Fire said.

A total of 21 people were initially reported injured in the rollover. Eighteen were transferred to various hospitals with varying conditions and three were later confirmed dead by North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

By 11:15 a.m. North County Fire said that all people had been extricated from the bus and transported off the scene.

A total of 10 ambulances were also on the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

