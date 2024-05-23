Dallas

Critical missing 2-year-old child found safe

The child was last seen in Dallas on Thursday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

The Dallas Police Department has successfully located a two-year-old boy who was last seen on Thursday morning.

Police announced on that the child had been found alive at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the child's grandmother, the child was found at a nearby park.

Prior to this disappearance, the child was last seen at approximately 3:45 a.m. traveling on foot in a northern direction, police said.

Anyone with information about the child's disappearance was asked to call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.

