More Than $400 Million in Seized Cocaine and Marijuana Offloaded in Florida

More than $411 million worth of cocaine and marijuana seized by the U.S. Coast Guard was offloaded at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning.

The massive amount of drugs, which includes 23,000 pounds of cocaine and about 8,000 pounds of marijuana, was offloaded by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James.

Officials said the drugs were confiscated during multiple operations in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific.

