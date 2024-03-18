Australia

Man has fallen to his death from a hot-air balloon in Australia

The balloon landed safely many miles from where the man’s body was found.

By The Associated Press

Balloonists help deflate the Bristol Belle, the first modern ballloon in Western Europe
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

A man fell to his death from a hot-air balloon Monday as it passed over suburban Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.

The hot-air balloon took off from Melbourne’s northern suburbs early in the morning and was in the air for about 30 minutes before the man fell from the basket.

His body was found in a residential area that Victoria state police closed off to traffic. The balloon landed safely many miles from where the man’s body was found.

Police said it will prepare a report for the coroner and the death is not being treated as suspicious. Police are also speaking with the balloon's pilot, other occupants and witnesses.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The National Commercial Hot-Air Ballooning Industry and the Australian Ballooning Federation expressed condolences for the man's family and friends.

“Hot-air balloon baskets are designed with safety in mind, specifically to prevent passengers from falling out accidentally or from any accidental exit,” their written statement said. “Passengers and the pilot are understandably traumatized by this tragedy and the operator is arranging psychological support and counselling for all affected.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Australia
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us