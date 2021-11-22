Malikah Shabazz

Malcolm X's Daughter, Malikah Shabazz, Found Dead in Her NY Home: Police Officials

The city's medical examiner responded to the scene, and said the incident was not deemed suspicious; A cause of death has yet to be determined

By Jonathan Dienst

Malcolm X's daughters Ilyasah (R) and Malikah (L)
Bilgin S Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead inside her Brooklyn home Monday evening, according to two senior police officials.

The 56-year-old Shabazz was found unconscious and unresponsive inside her home on East 28th Street in Midwood just before 4:30 p.m., the police officials told NBC New York. She was later pronounced dead.

The city's medical examiner responded to the scene, and said the incident was not deemed suspicious. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

This article tagged under:

Malikah ShabazzMalcolm X
