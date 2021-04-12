Joe Biden

Major Training: Biden Dog Gets Help Adjusting to White House

The younger of the Bidens' two canines has been the source of angst since both their dogs were relocated to the White House in January

By Darlene Superville

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents last month.

Private training for the 3-year-old German shepherd will be conducted “off-site” — not at the White House but in the Washington area, Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said Monday in an emailed statement. The training is expected to last a few weeks, he said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

White House Mar 30

‘Major' Pain: Biden's Dog Involved in 2nd Biting Incident

White House Mar 31

Ruh Roh! Biden Pooch Drops Doggie Doo in White House Hallway

The Bidens also have a second German shepherd, 12-year-old Champ, at the White House. But it is the younger canine who has been the source of angst since both dogs were relocated to the White House in January from the Bidens' home in Delaware.

Last month, the White House confirmed that Major had nipped someone during a walk. Shortly before that incident, Major caused what the White House said was a minor injury to a Secret Service employee on March 8.

Both dogs spent time back in Delaware after the first incident — the White House said it was because the first lady would be traveling for a few days — and the president had said Major was being trained.

On National Pet Day on Sunday, Jill Biden tweeted photos of both dogs captioned, “Love these two!”

Meet the new first dogs of the White House, Major and Champ Biden.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Joe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us