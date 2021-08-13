Recall Alert

Lounge Chairs Sold at Dollar General Recalled After Finger Amputation, Laceration Reports

About 155,000 sling loungers have been recalled after reports they were collapsing, resulting in amputation or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints

By Andreina Rodriguez

Lounge Chairs
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

About 155,000 lounge chairs sold at Dollar General are being recalled after receiving reports of people with finger amputations from the metal folding joints, according to a recall alert from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Other reports received are the sling loungers collapsing, resulting in amputation or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints.

The True Living Sling Loungers, manufactured by the Shanghai Worth Garden Products Co. Ltd, were sold in Dollar General store nationwide from January 2019 through September 2019 for about $20. They have white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sling loungers, cut the fabric of the chair rendering it unusable, and contact Dollar General to return the recalled loungers for a full refund of the purchase price," stated in the CPSC's recall notice.

Consumers can contact Dollar General at 800-678-9258 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.dollargeneral.com and click on “Product Recalls” under “Help” at the bottom of the page for more information.

