Over a dozen arrested after juveniles loot multiple stores in Center City, police say

Large crowds of juveniles looted multiple stores and damaged property across Center City Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.

It was around 8 p.m. when police started receiving calls that large crowds off juveniles were making their way into Center City, police said.

Among the stores looted were the Footlocker and the Apple store near 15th and Chestnut and the Lululemon in Center City.

Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford said Tuesday night's looting had nothing to do with the peaceful protest that took place earlier after charges were dismissed against the officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry.

Stanford also said police have made 15-20 arrests so far and two firearms have been recovered, but they aren't sure if they are connected to the looting.

Over 100 juveniles and young adults were involved but at this time police are not sure how many businesses were affected.

"What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists," Stanford said.

Cellphone video shared with NBC10 shows a group running out of the Apple store after looting it.

Cellphone video shows large group of juveniles looting an Apple store in Center City Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Police said they knew there was potential for something like this to happen so after the protest they moved personnel to the area to quickly respond in the instance anything happened.

“These were not protesters, these were criminals," Stanford said.

A security guard at the Wendy's, Hakeem Russell, said that the store next to Wendy's along Chestnut was broken into and the guard was assaulted.

"A couple a kids decided they wanted to take full advantage of the unjust shooting that's happened," Russell said. "It's definitely been unrest around here since the verdict."

Police said it's "disgusting" to see what our city went through in 2020 and for people to try to recreate it.

A police vehicle was damaged but there have been no reports of any injuries so far, police said.

"Everyone in the city should be angry," Stanford said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.