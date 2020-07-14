Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized With Possible Infection

In this Dec. 15, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the David Berg Distinguished Speakers Series at the New York Academy of Medicine in New York.
AP Photo/Rebecca Gibian

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with a possible infection.

"Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., last night after experiencing fever and chills," the Court said in a statement Tuesday. "She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will  stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."

Ginsburg, 87, underwent nonsurgical treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore earlier this year for a benign gallbladder condition that was causing an infection, NBC News reported. Tests confirmed that a gallstone had migrated to her cystic duct, causing a blockage and infection.

She was treated last summer for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, and she underwent surgery in late 2018 for lung cancer.

This article tagged under:

Ruth Bader GinsburgU.S. Supreme Court
