Teen Charged in Connection With Barnard Student’s Murder to Appear in Court

What to Know A teen who has been charged in connection with the stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors in Morningside Park will be in court Thursday

A family court judge is expected to rule whether or not the teen's statement to police can be used as evidence

He is one of three youths police believe were involved in the stabbing but he has testified that he wasn't the one who stabbed the Barnard College freshman on Dec. 11

A 13-year-old boy allegedly involved in the brutal stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors will appear in court on Thursday.

A family court judge is expected to rule whether or not the teen's statement to police can be used as evidence in the Barnard College freshman's murder case.

The boy was arrested Dec. 13 and charged as a juvenile with felony murder. He told detectives he was at Manhattan’s Morningside Park on Dec. 11 with the other youths but wasn't the one who stabbed Majors, police said.

He is one of three youths police believe were involved in the stabbing.

Another juvenile suspect was questioned for several hours, also on Dec. 13, but police let him go, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said. He has declined to say why that boy wasn’t charged.

A 14-year-old suspect was released from police custody last week, mere hours after New York City police said he had been located following a two-week manhunt. Police tracked him down after taking the unusual step of releasing photographs of him but not his name or any other identifying information.

Majors was stabbed while walking in the park just before 7 p.m., two days before the start of final exams at Barnard, an all-women's school that is part of the Ivy League’s Columbia University.

She staggered up a flight of stairs to street level and collapsed in a crosswalk.

Her death has troubled city and college leaders, both for its proximity to campus and its apparent randomness. Some city leaders have urged police to use caution in investigating Majors' death to avoid repeating mistakes made with the Central Park Five — a group of five black and Hispanic teens wrongfully convicted of a 1989 rape.