How to Help Puerto Rico After Deadly Earthquake

A magnitude 6.4 quake struck Puerto Rico early Tuesday killing at least one person, injuring nine others and knocking out power across the U.S. territory.

Hundreds of homes and businesses in the southwest region of the country were damaged or destroyed, and thousands of Puerto Ricans were left without water and power, which has also affected telecommunications. In addition, more than 1,000 people were staying in government shelters.

Since Dec. 28, hundreds of quakes have rattled the island nation that is still struggling to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated much of Puerto Rico in September 2017.

Here are some organizations involved in relief efforts in Puerto Rico that you can help:

HISPANIC FEDERATION: The nonprofit organization launched the UNIDOS initiative for disaster relief in Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Maria. Hispanic Federation said that through contributions to UNIDOS thousands of solar lamps are being made available for distribution, as well as emergency funds for local health and human service providers working in communities affected by the earthquake. Hispanic Federation has also partnered with the University of Puerto Rico to provide mental health services across the island focused on trauma therapy after natural disasters. To donate to UNIDOS click here.

DIRECT RELIEF: The organization offers support to healthcare providers across the island, in coordination with the Puerto Rican Department of Health, the Puerto Rican Hospital Association, the Puerto Rican Medical Reserve Corps, and the Puerto Rican Primary Care Association. Direct Relief will be organizing teams of doctors, nurses, and mental health counselors to offer medical and mental health services to residents and those staying in shelters. To donate to Direct Relief click here.

🇵🇷 #PuertoRicoEarthquake: With support from organizations like @vocespuertorico, @DirectRelief is organizing teams of doctors, nurses, and mental health counselors to offer medical and mental health services to residents and those staying in shelters. https://t.co/135RS9YCZs — Direct Relief (@DirectRelief) January 7, 2020

WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN: Founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen prepares meals for people affected by disasters. World Central Kitchen has served nearly 10 million meals on the front lines of emergencies since the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and is on the ground in Puerto Rico serving hot meals to families displaces by the earthquake. To donate to World Central Kitchen click here.

Hot meals being served in Guanica and Yauco tonight for hundreds of families displaced by the earthquakes! We ran low on food at the Yauco shelter so the WCK Relief Team did what we do — started cooking on site 🥘 #ChefsForPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/2PqZKv6Jj6 — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) January 7, 2020

AMERICAN RED CROSS: The American Red Cross is on the ground in Puerto Rico, working with local and federal workers at government shelters to provide emotional support and distribute emergency supplies to those impacted by the earthquakes. To donate to the Red Cross click here or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

In the aftermath of the #prearthquake, we’re working with island authorities and FEMA to understand the extent of the damage and identify immediate needs. https://t.co/Qc2benUSnh #TemblorPR — American Red Cross (@RedCross) January 7, 2020

ALL HANDS AND HEARTS: is a volunteer-powered nonprofit that works to address the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters around the world. All Hands and hearts has been on the ground in Puerto Rico since September 2017, helping remove debris, repair roofs, and rebuild infrastructures damaged by Hurricane Maria. To donate to the All Hands and Hearts click here. For more information on how to volunteer click here.