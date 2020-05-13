WILLIAM BARR

House Judiciary Chairman Demands Barr Testify by June

Rep. Jerrold Nadler noted Congress' power to subpoena Barr if needed

Attorney General William Barr, left, and President Donald Trump turn to leave after speaking about the 2020 census in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Washington.
Amid a growing controversy over the Justice Department’s handling of several criminal cases involving former advisers to President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary chairman is pressing for Attorney General William Barr to immediately testify when Washington reopens in early June.

“Now that the District of Columbia has expanded the stay-at-home order until June 8, we expect to see Barr in front of our committee on June 9th — the very next day,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler told MSNBC Wednesday, noting his office is in active communication with the Justice Department.

Nadler, D-N.Y., volunteered that he would apply additional pressure if necessary, mentioning Congress’ funding authority, and its power to subpoena Barr if needed.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

