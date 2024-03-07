Here's why women are wearing white at Biden's State of the Union address

Dozens of women were seen dressed in white at President Joe Biden’s third State of the Union address Thursday night.

“For tonight’s State of the Union address, we’re in white and wearing ‘Fighting for Reproductive Freedom’ pins,” the Democratic Women’s Caucus posted on social media Thursday.

The group attended the event with a clear message: “we won't stop fighting until all women can access the health care they need to control their own lives and futures.”

Among those seen wearing white were Reps. Norma Torma Torres, Linda Sanchez and Nanette D. Barragán.

Proud to stand with @DemWomenCaucus in the fight to ensure reproductive freedom for every woman in America.



The right to control our own healthcare and reproductive decisions is a fundamental right. Won't stop fighting until every woman has power over their own bodies. pic.twitter.com/k7arTXnGCZ — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) March 7, 2024

While some House Democratic women wore white in solidarity for women's rights, others wore royal blue, yellow ribbons and dog tags to show support for Ukraine and American hostages still being held captive by Hamas.

Family members of several hostages are expected to be in attendance to Biden's SOTU address, as well as individuals with personal accounts with abortion and IVF.