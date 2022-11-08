Here Are the Winning Numbers for the $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot

The record-breaking Powerball jackpot got a little bigger ahead of the delayed drawing on Tuesday morning.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the prize climbed beyond the estimates of $1.9 billion to a whopping $2.04 billion.

The numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 with a red Powerball of 10.

Monday's drawing was temporarily delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. The Multi-state Lottery Association would not name which state's lottery was experiencing the delay.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," the lottery said in a statement.

The winning numbers were drawn at 8:57 a.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studios in Tallahassee, Florida. A recorded video of the drawing was posted to Powerball's YouTube channel.

The $2.04 billion jackpot, the biggest in lottery history, is for the winner who chooses an annuity, paid over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for the cash option, which is valued at an estimated $930 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. The longer the game goes without a winner, the bigger the prize.

And with the game’s ultra-long odds of 1 in 292.2 million, there still is a good chance that another drawing will pass without anyone winning the grand prize.

The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and tickets cost $2.

