Gunman Entered Texas School ‘Unobstructed,' Officials Now Say, Through Unlocked Doors

Contradicting earlier reports, officials now say the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in an attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, entered the school "unobstructed," through unlocked doors and did not encounter any school resource officers or other law enforcement until he was inside the building.

During a press conference Thursday, Victor Escalon, Texas DPS regional director, said that despite initial reports the gunman had been engaged by one or more armed school resource officers, he instead entered the school "unobstructed" through open doors.

The shooter was already firing at the school as he approached through the parking lot, Escalon said.

He said law enforcement arrived minutes after the gunman entered the school and came under fire from the shooter.

Officials are facing mounting questions about the length of time it took to end the attack, with videos emerging of parents urging police to enter the school during the shooting.

The school district has a protocol in place regarding safety steps, but some of those regulations may not have been in place Tuesday morning after the school was opened to parents for an end-of-year award ceremony.

Video emerged Wednesday night showing parents pleading outside the school with uniformed officers to enter the school and help the children. It was not immediately clear at what time during the approximately 40 minutes of the attack that the video was recorded.

