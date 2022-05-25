Bystanders Urged Law Enforcement to Charge School: Witness

A witness says residents urged law enforcement to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers.

Juan Carranza spoke Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by law enforcement.

Carranza lives across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde.

He says women were shouting at officers: “Go in there! Go in there!” soon after the attack began. But he says the officers didn't enter.

Minutes earlier, Carranza had watched as the gunman crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people.

Authorities say once inside the school, the gunman locked the door of a classroom and started shooting. All those who died were in that classroom.

A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation says Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key.

Mass shootings are not unique to the United States, with gun violence impacting almost every Western country. Here’s how lawmakers around the world have responded to mass shootings.

