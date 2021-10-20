grand teton national park

Grand Teton Joins Yellowstone in Breaking Tourism Records

Park officials are studying tourism patterns and how other parks are handling more visitors, said Grand Teton Superintendent Chip Jenkins

The morning sun illuminates the Grand Tetons, in Grand Teton National Park, Wyo., Saturday, Aug 27, 2016. Park activities continue despite wildfires just north of Coulter Bay and in Yellowstone which have closed Teton's north entrance and the south entrance to Yellowstone National Park.
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley

Just nine months into 2021, Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park already has had its busiest year on record.

The park joins nearby Yellowstone in setting visitation records this year.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Grand Teton had almost 3.5 million recreation visits between January and September. The official count of 3,493,937 topped 2018's full-year record by 2,786, park officials said in a statement Wednesday.

The increased tourism has meant more traffic. Trail use is up 29% from 2019 and 49% from 2016.

U.S. & World

FDA 3 hours ago

FDA OKs Mixing COVID Vaccines; Backs Moderna, J&J Boosters

Brian Laundrie 3 hours ago

FBI Confirms Human Remains, Notebook Found in Brian Laundrie Search at Florida Park

Visitors are seeing the park at different times of the year. More are visiting during March, April and May, park officials said.

Summertime remains hectic, though, with this past July the busiest in park history.

Park officials are studying tourism patterns and how other parks are handling more visitors, said Grand Teton Superintendent Chip Jenkins.

“The visitor experience is a resource, just like moose or clean air, and it’s something we are actively working to preserve and protect," Jenkins said.

Yellowstone officials announced earlier that the park just north of Grand Teton got almost 4.5 million recreation visits through September. This is the first year Yellowstone has seen more than 4 million visitors.

Yellowstone had just under 4 million visits in 2016. Visits to both Yellowstone and Grand Teton were down somewhat in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

grand teton national parkYellowstone National Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us