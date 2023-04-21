Government Should Not Tell a Woman ‘What to Do With Her Body,' Harris Says

Vice President Kamala Harris doubled down on ensuring access to abortion pills in the United States on Friday, hours before the Supreme Court’s decision to preserve access to the drug during an ongoing legal battle.

In an interview with Noticias Telemundo, Harris referenced the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“The highest court in our land took a Constitutional right that had been recognized from the women of America, which is the right to make decisions about your own body,” Harris said. “One does not have to abandon their faith … to agree the government should not be telling that woman what to do with her body.”

In reference to mifepristone, one of the drugs commonly prescribed for abortions in the United States, Harris said politicians looked for a “specific court” they felt would remove a pill that’s had FDA approval for 20 years.

After the interview, the Supreme Court on Friday preserved women’s access to mifepristone, a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

Harris then released a statement vowing the Biden administration will not waver in our commitment to preserving access to essential medication and defending the FDA’s ability to approve safe and effective drugs."

Noticias Telemundo interviewed Harris in Miami, where she traveled to announce that $562 million will be spent on 149 projects around the country aimed at improving resilience to threats such as rising seas and the kinds of coastal flooding that recently slammed the southeast part of the state.

Harris outlined the funding plan during an appearance at the University of Miami, where she also toured a lab immersed in coral restoration work and a hurricane simulator capable of generating Category 5-strength winds of more than 157 mph (253 kph).

Harris, who appeared in March at a Miami Beach climate summit, said the projects, which are spread across 30 states, are an example of how climate investments boost job creation and manufacturing while tackling a major environmental issue.

"When we invest in climate, we not only protect our environment, we also strengthen our economy," Harris said in a tweet during her Miami visit.