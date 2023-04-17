TACO BELL

Glock-amole? Gun Wrapped in Taco Bell Quesadilla Found During Mississippi Traffic Stop

The Picayune Police Department said that the concealed handgun was found inside a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag

By Mike Gavin

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, melted cheese, jalapeno sauce...and a handgun?

Mississippi police arrested a man during a traffic stop after he attempted to hide a gun in a quesadilla from Taco Bell on Friday, according to the Picayune Police Department.

Quesadilla with a gun on top
Picayune Police Department

Passenger Devin P. Mitchell wrapped the gun in the folded tortilla and placed it into a Taco Bell bag after the vehicle's driver, Olivia Neff, was stopped by police. Officers then conducted a probable-cause search, finding the gun and more than just some chalupas or a Crunchwrap Supreme.

Police found Mitchell to be in possession of a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of weapon by a felon and possession of paraphernalia.

Neff was not taken into custody but was cited for disregard for a traffic device.

U.S. & World

Oklahoma 31 mins ago

Audio Recordings Capture Oklahoma County Leaders Talking About Killing Reporters, Hanging Black People

Kansas City 36 mins ago

Kansas City Man Charged for Shooting Black Teen Who Went to the Wrong House to Pick Up Siblings

“#tacoboutnotcool,” the Picayune Police Department said following the arrest.

This article tagged under:

TACO BELL
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us