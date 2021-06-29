NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Exits Bucks-Hawks Game 4 With Hyperextended Knee

By Eric Mullin

Giannis exits Bucks-Hawks Game 4 with hyperextended knee originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night with a left knee injury.

U.S. & World

Surfside 23 hours ago

‘We Keep Moving': Surfside Condo Collapse Search Reaches Day 7

Seattle 17 hours ago

More Deaths, Blackouts Reported From Intense US Northwest Heat Wave

He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hyperextended knee.

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in the third quarter when he landed awkwardly after attempting to break up an alley-oop to Hawks center Clint Capela.

Antetokounmpo was helped off the floor by his brother, Thanasis, as he went back to the locker room. Antetokounmpo eventually was able to walk under his own power but had a noticeable limp.

The former MVP briefly returned to Milwaukee's bench later in the third quarter before going to the locker room again.

The Hawks, who were without Trae Young due to a deep bone bruise in his foot, went on a 15-2 run after Antetokounmpo exited as they routed the Bucks 110-88. The series is now evened up at two games apiece as it shifts back to Milwaukee for Game 5 on Thursday.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAMilwaukee BucksAtlanta HawksEastern Conference Finals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us