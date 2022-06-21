capitol riot

Georgia Official: State's Election Went Smoothly, Results Were Accurate

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger arrives to testify before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was questioned about the administration and results of the November 2020 election in Georgia on Tuesday and testified that the state's election was administered smoothly and its results were accurate.

Georgia’s election was tabulated by machine, audited and hand-recounted, and tabulated by machine again, he testified.

“Three counts, all remarkably close, which showed that President (Donald) Trump did come up short,” Raffensperger testified.

Schiff questioned Raffensperger, who recently won re-election, about a phone call with the then-president when he pressured the Georgia official to recount election votes in hopes to "find" additional votes for Trump.

Georgia's Deputy Secretary of State Gabe Sterling also testified, saying despite his office's efforts to debunk lies being perpetuated by Trump allies, his team was utterly unable to get through to many Trump supporters.

“The problem you have is you’re getting into people’s hearts. Once you get past the heart, the facts don’t matter as much,” Sterling said, explaining how no amount of fact-checking could possibly persuade many Trump voters, who ate up the former president’s conspiracy theories, of the truth.

Raffensperger and his deputy were key witnesses, along with Wandrea “Shay” Moss, a former Georgia election worker who, with her mother, has said they faced such severe public harassment from Trump allies they felt unable to live normal lives.

