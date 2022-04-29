Gabby Petito Parents Says Laundrie Family Went on Vacation While Knowing Her Body's Location

The parents of Gabby Petito have amended their lawsuit against the parents of her admitted killer, fiancé Brian Laundrie, that alleges he and his family went on vacation together while knowing the location of Petito's body.

The amended suit leads with the allegation that the three traveled to a Florida nature attraction, Fort De Soto Park near Tampa, a few days before Gabby Petito was reported missing in a case that triggered a massive search for the woman and questions about her wellbeing from her mother and father.

"They went on vacation knowing that Brian Laundrie had murdered Gabrielle Petito, it is believed that they knew where her body was located, and further knew that Gabrielle Petito's parents were attempting to locate her," the amended lawsuit said.

Earlier this year, the Florida district court judge in the case told plaintiffs Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, the victim's father and mother, that their initial filing against the Laundries had "procedural deficiency" and must be amended to proceed.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

On Sept. 11, the family of 22-year-old Gabby Petito reported her missing to authorities in Suffolk County, New York. This is a timeline of events that led to the report and things that have occurred since.