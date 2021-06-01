Former MMA Star Tito Ortiz Resigns Calif. City Council Seat, Citing Personal Conflicts

Tito Ortiz, the former mixed martial artist, has resigned from his seat on the Huntington Beach City Council, citing personal conflicts, a city spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"This job isn't working for me," Ortiz said during the first in-person council meeting of the year.

This is just the latest in a string of incidents landing Ortiz in hot water. The city council considered stripping him of his mayor pro tem title earlier in the year after his refusal to wear a mask at city council meetings, and at a local burger restaurant.

Ortiz was also under fire after the city confirmed that he filed a claim with the state's Employment Development Department seeing unemployment benefits, while still getting paid by the city.

He came out on top in a 15-candidate rumble for three seats on the Huntington Beach City Council in November.

The conservative and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump entered the fray in the seaside Orange County community after two incumbents announced they wouldn’t be running again and a third termed-out. Ortiz used "Make Huntington Beach Safe Again" as a campaign slogan.

The city will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to consider the appointment of a new Mayor Pro Tem.