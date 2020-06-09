Kathy Sullivan

First American Woman to Walk in Space Now First Woman to Reach Deepest Point of Ocean

Former astronaut Kathy Sullivan returned Monday from Challenger Deep, the deepest known point on Earth at about 35,853 feet under the Western Pacific Ocean

Dr. Kathy Sullivan and Victor Vescovo after their dive to Challenger Deep.
Enrique Alvarez courtesy of EYOS Expeditions Ltd.

Kathy Sullivan, America’s first female spacewalker, also became the first woman to reach the deepest known point of the ocean.

Sullivan dove to the bottom of the Challenger Deep and safely returned in her submersible vessel on Monday, according to EYOS Expeditions, the company that operated her expedition. She is now the eighth person to reach the depth, the lowest point in the Marianas Trench, which is about 35,853 feet under the Western Pacific Ocean surface.

A call was made between Sullivan’s vessel at the bottom of the ocean and astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The call was an homage to Sullivan’s other historic adventure, when she became the first American woman to walk in space in 1984.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 16 hours ago

`He Is Going to Change the World’: Funeral Held for George Floyd

George Floyd 11 hours ago

George Floyd’s Homegoing: A Black Funeral Inspiring Change

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Kathy SullivanAstronaut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us