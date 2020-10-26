Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman Completes Supervised Release After College Admissions Scandal Conviction

Twelve months ago this weekend, the 'Desperate Housewives' actress walked out of a federal lockup in California

By David K. Li and Diana Dasrath

Felicity Huffman escorted by police into court
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

Felicity Huffman has fully paid her debt to society following her conviction in the college admissions scandal, completing supervised release and community service obligations, officials said Monday.

The 57-year-old Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated actress pleaded guilty last year to mail fraud and honest services fraud for paying $15,000 to college fixer Rick Singer, who then cheated on the 2017 SAT exam for Huffman's daughter, Sophia Grace Macy.

Back on Oct. 25 of last year, Huffman was released from the Federal Correctional Institution, in Northern California, on the 11th day of her 14-day sentence.

U.S. & World

Elections 2020 7 hours ago

Biden Goes on Offense in Georgia While Trump Targets Midwest

protests 9 hours ago

Violence Tears Through W. Philly After Police Shoot, Kill Man; 30 Officers Hurt

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Felicity HuffmanCollege Admissions Scandal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us