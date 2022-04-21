US Capitol Riot

FBI Says Proud Boy Tried to Derail Jan. 6 Investigating by Menacing Agent

Barry Bennett Ramey, was arrested for allegedly pepper spraying officers at the Capitol, and later called a FBI special agent and reading the special agent's home address

FILE - Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.
 A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly pepper spraying officers at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and who law enforcement officials say then allegedly made a menacing call to the FBI special agent investigating his role in the riot.

Barry Bennett Ramey, who officials say was affiliated with the Proud Boys, was arrested in Florida on Thursday, according to court records. The Proud Boys are a group of Trump supporters who describe themselves as a group of “Western Chauvinists” and have a record of attending events where violence erupts.

He is facing charges of assault on federal law enforcement officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon; obstructing law enforcement; entering or remaining on restricted grounds with intent to impede; knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence while using or carrying and deadly or dangerous weapon; and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

