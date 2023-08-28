Northwest DC

16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in argument over sweet and sour sauce at DC McDonald's

16-year-old girl killed after leaving McDonald's

By Derrick Ward

NBC Universal, Inc.

The fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl after she left a McDonald’s in Washington, D.C., early Sunday stemmed from an argument over sweet and sour sauce, prosecutors said.

Naima Liggon, of Waldorf, Maryland, was with four people who went to a rec center and then to a party in D.C., prosecutors said. They then went to a McDonald's, got food, and left the restaurant when the dispute took place in a car and Naima was stabbed twice at about 2 a.m.

Naima was driven to Howard University Hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

The suspect, a 16-year-old girl from Waldorf, was found a block away, prosecutors said.

Her defense said she pulled the knife in self-defense, saying Naima and another person jumped her.

The suspect is charged with with second-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill, aggravated assault, felony assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Naima was a student at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf. Her mother said she was an amazing daughter, sister and friend.

U.S. & World

maui wildfires 43 mins ago

Hawaii utility takes responsibility for first Maui fire, but faults firefighters for declaring blaze contained and leaving scene

politics 2 hours ago

Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama's tax proposals during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49

A curfew for minors aged 16 and younger starts in the District on Friday.

This article tagged under:

Northwest DCWashington DC
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us