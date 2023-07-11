Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' prison sentence reduced by 2 years

Disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of fraud linked to her blood-testing lab Theranos, had her prison sentence reduced by two years, the Bureau of Prisons website shows.

An update to her profile on the Bureau of Prisons website lists her release date as Dec. 29, 2032, which means her 11-year and 3-month prison sentence has been reduced to nine years.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Holmes had a projected release date of December 2032. The agency said they couldn't comment further due to "privacy, safety and security reasons. However, they noted that, generally speaking, inmates can have their sentence reduced for good conduct and completing programs for rehabilitation and substance abuse.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes entered Texas prison where she could spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley. Scott Budman reports.

Holmes, 39, reported to federal prison in Bryan, Texas, on May 30 after she was convicted on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy for duping investors into buying into Theranos, her blood-testing startup that she falsely promised could perform blood tests with a single drop of blood.

Holmes's ex-boyfriend and former Theranos executive Sunny Balwani also is serving a prison sentence on a fraud conviction.

Holmes and Balwani also have been ordered to pay over $400 million in restitution to their victims.