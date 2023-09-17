Dunkin' offering free coffee for rewards members on Mondays through end of month

While it's common for people to feel like they need an extra boost on Monday mornings to start their week, Dunkin' has a remedy for their rewards members this month in the form of free coffee.

Throughout the rest of September, Dunkin' Rewards members can get a medium hot or iced coffee for free with any purchase from any Dunkin' location on Mondays.

Although the offer is only available to rewards members, those interested in the free cup of coffee can sign up here.

The offer comes as Dunkin' has rolled out their fall menu, headlined by a pumpkin spice latte but also including seasonal items such as a nutty pumpkin coffee, a pumpkin muffin and a pumpkin cake donut.

The promotion is to commemorate National Coffee Day, coming up on Sept. 29.