You Didn't Win the Powerball Jackpot — But If You Matched At Least 1 Number, You Won Money

There are a total of nine ways to win in a Powerball drawing

No, you didn't win the second largest Powerball jackpot in history Wednesday.

And while that may have been the only way to win $1.2 billion, it's not the only way to win some -- or in some cases, a lot -- of cash.

Each Powerball drawing consists of five different numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

In order to win the jackpot, a player must match all five numbers and the Powerball number. And according to Lotto America, the odds are incredibly steep, at 1 in 292,201,338.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

The good news is, it's not the only way to win. In fact, there are nine other ways you could take home a prize.

Here's a Powerball payout breakdown:

  • 5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)
  • 4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)
  • 4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)
  • 3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)
  • 3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)
  • 2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)
  • 1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)
  • Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were: 2, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with a red Powerball of 23.

The next drawing takes place Saturday at 9:59 CST. And the longer the game goes without a winner, the larger the jackpot will grow. Right now, it's at a whopping $1.5 billion.

