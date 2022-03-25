capitol riot

Dems Call on Thomas to Recuse Himself From Jan. 6 Cases Due to Wife's Texts

"Justice Thomas' conduct on the Supreme Court looks increasingly corrupt," said Sen. Ron Wyden

Democrats on Friday called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Jan. 6 related cases after it was revealed that his wife had texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to challenge Donald Trump's election loss.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in light of reports of text messages traded between Ginni Thomas and Meadows after the 2020 election, "Justice Thomas' conduct on the Supreme Court looks increasingly corrupt."

"Justice Thomas participated in cases related to Donald Trump's efforts to rig and then overturn the 2020 election, while his wife was pushing to do the same," Wyden said. 

