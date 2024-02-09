Customer leaves $10K tip on $32 bill in generous act, but the reason why is even more striking

Servers at a Michigan restaurant were stunned when they learned a customer had unexpectedly left a $10,000 tip behind on what was only a $32 bill.

But then they discovered the reason why.

The Mason Jar Cafe in Benton Harbor, Michigan, said a customer dined for breakfast at the restaurant Monday, leaving behind a $10,000 tip.

The move stunned the small crew who was working that day.

“Absolute disbelief to begin with,” manager Tim Sweeney told NBC affiliate station WOOD-TV. “We went back and forth. I had a conversation with him. He wanted to proceed. (The waitress) was absolutely shocked."

It turned out the man was in town for the funeral of a friend who had recently passed. The generous act of kindness was intended to be a tribute to the friend's memory.

The server who received the tip decided to pass on the kindness, splitting it with all those who were working that day. With nine people on staff at the time, that meant each person received $1,100, WOOD-TV reported.

“It was just really an act of kindness that impacted so many people," said waitress Paige Mulick, who was working that day.

The cafe posted a thank you to the customer on social media following the generous gift.

"In a time where so much is happening, we wanted to share and thank the person who did this life changing act," the cafe said. "Things can feel real heavy sometimes, but this was such an amazing act to have seen first hand in our restaurant. So to everyone doing what they can for themselves, and for others, we see you, thank you, and appreciate you. Keep sharing the love where you can folks "