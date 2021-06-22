Pico Rivera

Cows on the Moove: Authorities Chasing Down Loose Cows in Calif. Neighborhood

Authorities are trying to corral a group of cows loose on the streets in Pico Rivera, California.

Several cows became loose on surface streets, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials reported around 8:30 p.m. They advised residents to avoid the area around Beverly Rd. and Durfee Ave.

NBC L.A.'s news chopper was flying over the chase.

The cows reportedly escape a nearby slaughterhouse. At one point the owner of the slaughterhouse attempted to rope one of the cows, and the cow charged and knocked the owner to the ground.

In another part of the neighborhood, trucks hauling livestock trailers were positioned near a cow that had been surrounded by authorities.

Authorities and good Samaritans in cars were trying to corner the cows and keep them from escaping.

No other information was available.

