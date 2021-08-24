Carnival Passenger Dies After Contracting COVID, the 1st Death Since Cruises Resumed in June

A Carnival Cruise Line passenger died after contracting COVID-19, the company confirmed Tuesday. It is the first reported death since cruises resumed in June in the Caribbean and United States.

According to the cruise liner, the victim was traveling on a Carnival Vista ship that departed from Galveston, Texas, on July 31 for Belize.

The passenger received medical care on the ship and was later evacuated from Belize, the company said, adding that the passenger "almost certainly did not contract" the coronavirus on the ship.

"We are very sorry to hear about the death of a guest who sailed on Carnival Vista," Carnival said in a statement. "We have continued to provide support to her family and are not going to add to their sadness by commenting further."

The Belize Tourism Board said after becoming ill, the passenger was allowed to disembark the ship to receive urgent care in the country. The passenger was evacuated back to the United States via air ambulance, the board said in a press release.

