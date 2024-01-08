White House

Car crashes into barrier at White House; driver in custody

The Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene to clear the car

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car crashed into a security barrier along 15th Street NW at Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House complex before 6 p.m. Monday, a Secret Service spokesperson confirmed.

The driver is in custody.

The Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene to clear the car. So far, no indication of a threat inside the vehicle has been found.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

