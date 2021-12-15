Board Upholds Firing of Ex-Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor

A police merit board on Wednesday upheld the firing of former Louisville Police Officer Myles Cosgrove, who fatally shot Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency room technician, while executing a no-knock search warrant.

Cosgrove, who was fired in January, fired 16 shots into Taylor's apartment March 13, 2020. Taylor’s home was raided in a narcotics investigation of her former boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Her family has said Glover lived in a different part of the city and was already in police custody when Taylor’s home was raided.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.