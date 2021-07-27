state department

Blinken Decries Swastika Vandalism in State Dept Elevator

Blinken said the swastika, which was discovered on Monday, has been removed and the incident is being investigated

By Matthew Lee

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, stands with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, upon arrival at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Blinken has arrived in Israel at the start of a Middle East tour aimed at shoring up the Gaza cease-fire.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned an incident in which a swastika was carved into an elevator wall at the State Department's main headquarters.

Blinken said in a message sent to all department employees that the vandalism is a painful reminder that antisemitism remains an issue in the U.S. and around the world and must be combatted relentlessly.

“As this painfully reminds us, antisemitism isn’t a relic of the past,” Blinken said in the message. “It’s still a force in the world, including close to home. And it’s abhorrent. It has no place in the United States, at the State Department, or anywhere else. And we must be relentless in standing up and rejecting it.”

U.S. & World

capitol riot 12 hours ago

Jan. 6 Hearing Opens as Officers Recall Attacks: ‘I Was Grabbed, Beaten, Tased'

CDC 6 hours ago

CDC Reverses Indoor Mask Policy, Saying Fully Vaccinated People and Kids Should Wear Them Indoors

“We also know from our own history and from the histories of other nations that antisemitism often goes hand in hand with racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, and other hatreds,” he said. “None of these ideologies should have a home in our workplace or our nation.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Blinken said the swastika, which was discovered on Monday, has been removed and the incident is being investigated.

The stepson of a Holocaust survivor who was raised in the Jewish tradition, Blinken has made combatting antisemitism a priority since taking office. Last month in Berlin he and his German counterpart inaugurated a new U.S.-Germany Holocaust Dialogue aimed at ensuring the lessons of the Nazi era are not forgotten.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

state departmentAntony Blinken
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us