Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Biden: New Sanctions Target Russia's Banks, Elites, Tech Imports

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

President Joe Biden announced sweeping new sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting the country's biggest banks and slapping on new export controls meant to starve Russia’s industries and military of U.S. semiconductors and other high-tech components.

Biden said the U.S. and its allies will limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, limiting Russia's ability to do business in the global economy.

"This is going to impose severe costs on the Russian economy both immediately and over time," Biden said. "We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximize the long term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies."

This is a breaking news live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisRussiasanctions
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us