Biden Family's German Shepherd Champ Dies at 13

The 13-year-old German shepherd died at home, Biden said in a statement posted to social media

Champ, the eldest of the Biden family's two German shepherds, has died, President Joe Biden announced Saturday.
Champ, the eldest of the Biden family's two German shepherds, has died, President Joe Biden announced Saturday.

The 13-year-old dog "passed away peacefully at home," Biden said in a statement.

"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family," the president said. "Even as Champ's strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub.

As a bounding, younger pup, Champ chased golf balls on the Naval Observatory front lawn and played with grandchildren in Delaware, Biden's statement said. But as he slowed down, Champ spent his last few months joining in on meetings and sunning himself in the White House garden.

In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion," Biden said. "We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always."

The Biden's have a surviving German shepherd, Major, who received some additional training after this year after he was startled and injured a Secret Service agent.

