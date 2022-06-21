Ben Stiller Meets With Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Tells Ukrainian Leader ‘You're My Hero'

Actor Ben Stiller met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday as the "Zoolander" comedy star visited Kyiv to mark World Refugee Day.

Stiller praised Zelenskyy — himself a former comedian and actor — as a hero during the meeting, telling him: “You’re amazing.”

Stiller is an ambassador for the United Nations refugee agency. His visit to the country comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to force millions of people to flee the war-torn country, exacerbating a growing global crisis that has seen the number of displaced people pass 100 million for the first time on record.

“You quit a great acting career for this,” Stiller asked Zelenskyy, praising the president for his leadership in the war.

“Not so great as you,” the Ukrainian leader quipped.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com