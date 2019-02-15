Alleged Gunman Apprehended After Illinois Shooting

An alleged gunman has been apprehended following an active shooter situation at an industrial complex in Aurora, city officials said.

The city's Twitter account posted at 3 p.m. "the shooter has been apprehended" but noted the area remained on lockdown.

Police said command staff were responding to 641 Archer Ave. for "an active shooter incident." Residents were urged to avoid the area.

At least two patients from the area were taken to Presence Mercy Medical Center, but their conditions remained unknown, the hospital said. According to Olga Solares with Amita Health and Presence Mercy Medical Center, the hospital was placed on its highest alert to respond to the shooting.

Rush Copley Medical Center also said it has received two patients who are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The city sent out an alert of "an active shooter near Highland and Archer."

"Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon," the alert read.

Illinois State Police District 5 said it was sending troopers to the scene. The ATF and FBI Chicago also said they were responding.

Police initially said they were responding to the Henry Pratt Company, a valve manufacturing plant located at 401 S. Highland Ave. near Prairie and Archer, according to its website. Police, SWAT and ambulance vehicles were seen swarming the area.

An employee at Henry Pratt who wished to remain anonymous told NBC 5 he and his coworkers heard "many, many gunshots" before running into an old, unused men's bathroom in the building for cover.

Holy Angels Catholic School said it was on lockdown amid the report.

West Aurora School District 129 said all students were being held in place "for their safety" after "reports of an active shooter at the Henry Pratt building." All 18 schools in the district were on lockdown, according to Board President Bob Gonzalez.

"Per directions from the county sheriff, the District has been advised to go into soft lockdown situation across the district. Teaching will continue with reduced movement. Normal operations will resume when the soft lockdown has been lifted. No one will be allowed to leave or enter our buildings until the lockdown has been lifted," the district wrote on Facebook.

“They’ve had drills, and they’re used to it, but you can never get used to the real thing," a mom of a student told NBC 5. "I just want to go pick them up and give them a hug. It’s really hard. I can’t concentrate right now. "

Diana Muniz, an employee at Taqueria Muniz, said a customer reported hearing numerous shots in the area.

“The customer said they heard one shot fired, then more shots like ‘boom, boom, boom,'" she told NBC 5.

Check back for more on this developing story.