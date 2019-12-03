Giuliani Mystery Phone Calls Uncovered by Democrats’ Report

Rep. Adam Schiff declined to say how the House obtained the phone records

Who in the White House budget office called Rudy Giuliani on an August afternoon, and what did they have to talk about for 13 minutes?

House impeachment investigators were unable to answer either question in their report released Tuesday by Democrats on the Intelligence Committee. But the call — and more than a dozen others and texts between President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and White House numbers — showed up in AT&T and Verizon records obtained by the House, NBC News reported.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., declined to say how the House obtained the phone records.

