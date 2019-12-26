Kazakhstan

14 Killed, 35 Hurt in Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Officials

The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff

AP

A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 14 people, officials in Almaty said. At least 35 others survived with injuries, 22 of them in critical condition.

The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport. It said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 a.m. (0122 GMT).

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan have been suspended pending the investigation of the crash, the country's authorities said.

Kazakhstan
