Three deputies and one officer were shot while responding to a domestic violence call in York, South Carolina, Monday night, authorities said.

The suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, fled following a domestic dispute and K-9 units were released to track him. Around 10:00 p.m., shots were fired at the K-9 officer and he was taken to the hospital in a patrol car for treatment, the York County Sheriff's office said.

Three more officers were shot after they continued the search for McCall.

Two officers were then flown to a local hospital.

Officials did not immediately release the names of the officers or the extent of their injuries.

McCall is believed to have assaulted a woman. He also sustained gunshot wounds and is now in custody.

Trent Farris, public information officer for the York County Sheriff's office, said the office is doing "as good as can be," but their main concern is for the four officers in the hospital.

