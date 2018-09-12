Surveillance Video Captures Violent Florida Home Invasion

Video shows a home invasion in Pembroke Pines. Police are still searching for the two suspects involved.

Home surveillance video captured a violent home invasion in Pembroke Pines, after two robbery suspects entered the house through an unlocked door.

The robbery occurred Aug. 29 at about 4:30 a.m. in a residence on the 12300 block of NW 12th Court, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Video footage shows a woman sitting on the floor while a man lies sleeping on a sofa near her. As the woman appears to be using her cell phone, two men, one of them armed with a gun, enter the house.

One of the intruders darts across the living room to grab the woman before both disappear from the camera's view. A struggle ensues between the other suspect and the male victim, who is then tied-up on the living room floor, according to the video.

During the robbery, the male victim manages to reach a panel near the front door, possibly triggering an alarm. One of the suspects rushes over and hits him several times before both suspects flee the home.

"Items of value were removed from within the home before both suspects exited the residence and fled in an unknown direction," police said.

The male victim sustained minor injuries and the woman was not injured, police said.

Authorities are searching for the suspects and asked that anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.